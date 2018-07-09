Strike shuts down capital of Haiti after 3 days of protests

A main street is relatively empty in Delmas due to a general strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, early Monday, July 9, 2018. A nationwide, general strike and protest has been called for Monday to demand the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise after his government agreed to reduce subsidies for fuel as part of an assistance package with the International Monetary Fund. The government suspended the fuel hike after widespread violence broke out on Friday and over the weekend. Dieu Nalio Chery AP Photo