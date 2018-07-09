Defense in Buffalo Billion case: Ex-school head acted fairly

FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, Alain Kaloyeros, a former president of the State University of New York's Polytechnic Institute, arrives at federal court for his corruption trial in New York. Closing arguments began Monday, July 9, in the corruption trial over an ambitious upstate New York redevelopment plan known as the Buffalo Billion, with a prosecutor alleging a cover-up by defendants. Kaloyeros and three co-defendants pleaded not guilty to charges they tried to rig bidding for contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo