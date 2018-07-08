In Tennessee, Trump's tariffs become a political issue

In this June 14, 2018, photo, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and former Gov. Phil Bredesen, left, talks with David Womack, a farmer and former American Soybean Development Foundation president, during a visit to Farrar Farm in Flat Creek, Tenn. Trade and tariff concerns are roiling high-profile Senate contests across Tennessee, Missouri, Indiana, Pennsylvania and even North Dakota _ states where Republican candidates are being forced to answer for the trade policies of a Republican president they have rallied behind on virtually every other major issue. Bredesen faces Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., in the November election for the seat of retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker. Jonathan Mattise AP Photo