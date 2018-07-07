Trump administration takes another swipe at 'Obamacare'

FILE - In this July 24, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington.The Trump administration says it’s freezing payments under an ‘Obamacare’ program that protects insurers with sicker patients from financial losses, a move expected to add to premium increases next year. Making the announcement Saturday, July 7, 2018 officials say the administration is acting because of conflicting rulings in lawsuits filed by some smaller insurers who question whether they’re being fairly treated. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo