Court: Louisiana oil pipeline construction can continue

FILE - In this Friday, April 27, 2018 photo, a old logging canal cuts through Bayou Sorrel in the Atchafalaya River Basin in Louisiana. A federal appeals court's ruling allows construction to continue on a crude oil pipeline through an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp. A divided panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, July 6, 2018, vacated a lower court's preliminary injunction blocking construction of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo