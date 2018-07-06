Leandra English, who sued Trump, to resign from CFPB

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, Leandra English, who was elevated to interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by its outgoing director, attends a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. English, the deputy director of CFPB who unsuccessfully sued President Donald Trump for control of the consumer watchdog agency, said Friday, July 6, 2018, she plans to resign next week. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo