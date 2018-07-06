Pruitt leaves his mark on businesses but will it last?

FILE- In this June 21, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. Pruitt, a former Oklahoma state senator and two-term Republican attorney general, resigned suddenly Thursday, July 5, amid ethics investigations, including ones examining his lavish spending on first-class airline seats and a $43,000 soundproof booth for making private phone calls. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo