Aldermen cut mayor's salary, bar him from city-paid travel

Aldermen in a northeast Mississippi city are cutting a mayor's salary, saying he's been absent from city business and not meeting with residents.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Aberdeen aldermen voted to cut Mayor Maurice Howard's salary by $15,000.
WCBI-TV reports Howard's previous salary was just over $44,000.
The city board also voted to prohibit Howard being reimbursed for any out-of-town travel, citing his failure to turn in receipts.
Aldermen earlier this year asked state officials to investigate whether Howard was misusing a city car to commute to business in Alabama.
Howard says he works every day for the city, even if he's not at city hall. He says he's more concerned about his constituents than his salary, saying he's for "uplifting the community and bringing jobs."
