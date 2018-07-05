Manhattan implements hiring freeze amid budget shortfall

The city of Manhattan has implemented a hiring and travel freeze amid budget shortfalls it blames on sluggish tax revenues.
KSNT-TV reports that says Kansas State University is seeing declines in enrollment as well as fewer solders at Fort Riley.
Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr says this results in fewer shoppers in Manhattan and could be part of the reason for the stagnant tax revenues.
The city had $250,000 less revenue than expected in 2017.
That trend is continuing this year with the city revenues more than $80,000 dollars down in May.
Fehr says they are going to be more conservative when estimating revenues in the future.
Comments