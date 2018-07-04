Feds say ex-firm of Stormy Daniels' lawyer owes unpaid taxes

FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo, Michael Avenatti, attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, talks to the media after a Federal Court hearing, in New York. The Justice Department says Avenatti, made "misrepresentations" in a bankruptcy case involving his former law firm that owes more than $440,000 in unpaid federal taxes. Avenatti said Wednesday, July 4, 2018, he doesn't owe any money personally and called the court filing "politically motivated." Richard Drew, File AP Photo