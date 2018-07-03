West Virginia editorial roundup

Recent editorials from West Virginia newspapers:
July 1
The Register-Herald says the governor of West Virginia needs to work for the state, not himself:
We couldn't care less where Gov. Jim Justice calls home at the end of the day or where he conducts the state's business. It is the digital age, after all, where most anyone - especially the chief executive officer of the state - is but a cellphone call away. But Big Jim has handled the legitimacy of questions about his residency as clumsily as a big ol' bear rummaging through a well stocked hunting cabin, and if he were forthcoming and less defensive he would have to admit that not all is right with the ship of state.
And that's on him.
So, too, with the appearance that he may be attending to private, personal business ahead of matters of state. He ran and was elected governor of the state and the citizens of West Virginia expect him to live up to his oath - and to work at all times on their issues, not his many businesses.
Gov. Justice's response has been predictable, self-pitying and disappointing. He turns any discussion of issues to a critique of the media and a litany of all that he, and he alone, has done for the state.
"West Virginians need to ask themselves, 'are things better in West Virginia since I took office?' " he said recently in response to a lawsuit that would have him abide by the state Constitution to live in the governor's mansion in Charleston. He followed with a lot of "I did this, I did that." It reads like a braggart who is avoiding other truths.
? "I turned a $500 million deficit into a revenue surplus."
? "I changed the footprint of education by removing red tape."
? "I proposed and signed into law a 5 percent across-the-board pay raise for our teachers."
? "I proposed the Roads to Prosperity Constitutional Amendment."
? "I've directed a massive amount of state resources to attack the opioid epidemic."
What he conveniently does not mention is that there are multiple dumpster fires burning in Charleston.
Victims of the 2016 floods - the great majority of whom are here in southern West Virginia - are still waiting on financial assistance and no one in state government tells the same story about why some $150 million in federal funding is sitting idle. Commerce Department officials, originally handed the reins to recovery efforts, are either being fired or leaving on their own accord.
Not to be outdone, the Department of Health and Human Resources has been paying $30,907.34 a month in rent for space in a Morgantown mall it vacated in June 2015. That's about $1 million in taxpayer dollars out the door.
Did we mention that the Legislature is now moving ahead with an investigation and likely impeachment proceedings against a state Supreme Court justice? And that he may not be the only one on the court up to his armpits in the sludge of ethical improprieties?
News flash: While Rome was burning, the governor flew to D.C. to huddle with President Donald J. Trump to strategize on how to boost coal and timber industries, both major holdings in the billionaire governor's expansive portfolio.
Bottom line: Gov. Justice has done much good for the state.
But the governor has also taken his eye off the ball, flood victims are awaiting assistance, the state is wasting hundreds of thousands of dollars on one rental agreement alone, the integrity of our judicial system is under duress and people's concerns are not being addressed.
And that's the job the governor signed up for - no matter where he lives.
June 30
The Intelligencer of Wheeling on West Virginia officials learning how the state has recovered from the "Great Recession":
With just a few days, West Virginians will learn how much of a recovery state government has made from the "Great Recession."
At the same time, Gov. Jim Justice and state legislators will get some guidance on how freely they can spend in the future.
West Virginia's fiscal year ended Saturday. Sometime this week, state officials will learn whether enough revenue was actually collected to match estimates on which the budget was based.
After the end of the 11th month of the fiscal year, on May 31, the situation looked good. Unfortunately, it was not very good.
Budget projections had called for the state to collect $3.81 billion for the general revenue fund during that period. Actual collections totaled about $15.5 million more — with almost all the gains coming during April and May.
That prompted Justice to proclaim that West Virginia is out of the fiscal woods.
But that $15.5 million overestimates represented less than one-half of one percent of estimated collections.
Think about it this way: If you expected to make $100 a year and, instead, took in $100.50, would you be singing, "We're in the Money?" Probably not.
Perhaps June's revenue will show a more dramatic increase than was reported at the end of the first 11 months of the fiscal year.
It will have to be dramatic, indeed, for the governor and lawmakers to begin looking for new ways to spend taxpayers' money. By the time inflation is factored into the equation, any gain is likely to be wiped out.
At least it appears we have gotten through fiscal 2018 without any severe cutbacks in spending or unforeseen borrowing from the Rainy Day Fund. That is good news.
It is not the great news for which some had been hoping, however. And it means Justice and legislators, who will begin budgeting for fiscal 2020 early next year, had better hope for more dramatic increases in revenue during the next six months.
July 1
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel says the possible impeachment proceedings against state Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry shouldn't be rushed:
West Virginia lawmakers have begun a process that could lead to impeachment proceedings against state Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry. Going beyond laying the groundwork for impeachment may be premature.
Loughry, who has been suspended from his post, was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this year. He has pleaded innocent to charges that include defrauding both taxpayers and two institutions of higher learning. In addition, he is accused of lying to FBI agents, his colleagues and the press about his alleged misdeeds.
State legislators were called into a special session by Gov. Jim Justice, solely for the purpose of discussing potential impeachment proceedings against Loughry — though it should be noted neither the governor nor legislative leaders who called for such action limited it solely to him. Both in the lawmakers' letter to the governor and in his call for a special session, the terminology used referred to "any member or members of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals."
Merely reviewing accusations against Loughry and checking into procedures for impeachment will take time, and in this case, that is a good thing.
Though evidence against Loughry sounds persuasive, he is innocent until proven guilty. Actually initiating formal impeachment proceedings prior to resolution of his case may be premature. For that reason, legislative leaders should proceed slowly and deliberately.
