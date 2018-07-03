Kentucky editorial roundup

Summary of recent Kentucky newspaper editorials:
June 29
The Lexington Herald-Leader on new sales taxes in Kentucky:
In Kentucky, conventional wisdom has long held that if lawmakers are going to raise taxes (and inevitably make some voters mad), the increase should be big enough to both accomplish something dramatic and avoid the need for another one any time soon (like three or four decades).
In 2018, the Republicans who control the legislature junked that conventional wisdom.
Key GOP lawmakers say their changes, most of which take effect July 1, are just a start on revamping Kentucky's tax code away from taxing income (both corporate and individual) to taxing sales.
This year they expanded the sales tax to not just goods but also some services and membership fees, something we have long endorsed.
Kentuckians will fork over an additional $338.2 million in fiscal year 2019 through new taxes on sales and a 50-cent increase in the excise tax on a pack of cigarettes.
But the tax changes will boost state coffers by only $192.3 million (less than a 2 percent increase in the general fund). That's because the new taxes will be offset by $145.9 million in income tax cuts, something we did not endorse. By the end of the biennium, $190.2 million will be lost in income tax revenue.
Even without the tax increases, economic growth is expected to add $300 million to state revenue, for an increase of $500 million in the $11 billion-plus general fund.
That does not include an expected windfall from a recent Supreme Court ruling authorizing states to collect taxes on internet sales. The U.S. Government Accountability Office estimates Kentucky stands to gain $93 million to $140 million.
The increases in revenue were enough to avoid truly draconian cuts to public schools and fully fund public pensions, at a time when teachers overflowed the Capitol and were keeping a sharp eye on lawmakers.
But the increases fall far short of the investments Kentucky needs to make in its people and infrastructure.
Education, social services and public protection have suffered a decade of budget cuts. The funding gap between poor school districts and those with more robust property tax bases has grown almost as wide as it was before a much larger tax increase in 1990 paid for sweeping school reforms.
This year's tax changes provide the biggest benefit to those with the highest incomes. Smokers, who usually have lower levels of income and education, will be paying to give the wealthiest Kentuckians a break.
Republicans are betting that doubling down on their changes in the future — shifting from what they see as taxing productivity to taxing consumption — will trigger private investment, thus energizing the economy and increasing government revenues through growth.
That economic theory has panned out pretty much nowhere, though it will provide a convenient excuse for those who want to cut government even more.
July 1
The Daily Independent of Ashland on a company's plan to buy a Kentucky Electric Steel plant:
The good news for the Tri-State economy continued this past week with word that a plan by a company to purchase the Kentucky Electric Steel plant in Boyd County is gaining some momentum.
The purchase is not a done deal yet. However, there is a lot of optimism going around after we broke the story that the state of Kentucky gave preliminary approval for up to $1.5 million in tax incentives for a potential purchaser of KES. The proposed purchaser is identified in documents as SWVA Kentucky, LLC, dba as Kentucky Electric Steel. The deal the state gave preliminary approval is anchored upon a promise of a $6 million investment and, over time, 60 jobs for Kentucky residents. In return the state would offer up to $1.5 million in incentives through eight years in the form of tax credits of up to 100 percent of corporate income or limited liability entity tax liability rising from the project. Wage assessment incentives up to 5 percent of gross wages of each employee are also included.
The deal is incentive based. If the company completes a purchase and meets its stated goals the incentives will be available over time. if that doesn't happen the incentives won't be available.
First and foremost, this is great news for those who have worked at KES. If the deal is finalized 60 new jobs for local residents will be available. We already know that the region's workforce is incredibly talented, hard working and possesses the unique skill sets necessary for this industry.
When we interviewed Ashland Alliance Chief Executive Officer Tim Gibbs we asked whether he thought the recently imposed steel tariffs played a role in a company's stated willingness to look at purchasing KES. He said he believes the tariffs have played a positive role in this individual instance.
We agree.
The truth of the matter is the jury is out on the tariffs and their true impact on both the steel industry, as well as other industries. Many of the reports you see about robust growth in the steel industry — and in contrast, the layoffs in other industries due to the tariffs — are filtered through political lenses. But one thing, in our mind, is clear: there is a renewed sense of optimism about American-made steel. That most certainly can't hurt and a portion can be attributed to President Donald Trump's attention to an industry and its workers. It is one that, for many, seemed to be largely forgotten until Trump took office.
There is a long way to go on this deal. It is not done. But here's to more good news in the Tri-State and the hope that our local workers will soon be back to work doing what they do best at KES.
July 3
The Bowling Green Daily News on the Fourth of July:
On Wednesday, Americans across the country will be out celebrating the Fourth of July.
This isn't only a fun-filled holiday, it's also a very significant one for our nation's traditions of freedom.
On this special day 242 years ago, our nation declared its independence from England, and men went on to fight bravely and die for our freedom in the American Revolution. They fought for our freedoms and our way of life. We should also be eternally grateful to those patriots who crafted our founding document, the Declaration of Independence.
We should honor their contributions on this day and also the sacrifices of others who fought for our freedom in other conflicts and wars since then. It is also a time to remember those who are currently serving bravely in Afghanistan and Iraq. We should also remember those who are serving in other countries overseas and stateside.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families on this special day as they are away from their loved ones. We appreciate their sacrifice as well.
Not only will Americans reflect about these patriots on this day, Americans all across the country will attend parades, cookouts and family reunions, listen to speeches, watch fireworks displays and take part in other fun activities.
While we want people to have a wonderful Fourth of July weekend, we also want everyone to be extremely safe.
For those who will be spending time on the water this holiday week, we urge all of you to use caution and to follow proper boating instructions, including having life vests on board or on your person.
For those using fireworks, we urge you to use caution and remember to supervise your kids when they are around them. Sparklers that heat to nearly 2,000 degrees are not child's play. People also need to follow the city's rules on fireworks, which can be found on the city's website.
We also urge those who are traveling to see family and friends to take plenty of time to get to and from your destination as this is one of the busiest weeks for travel throughout the year.
We wish everyone a safe and happy Fourth of July.
