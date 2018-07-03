North Carolina editorial roundup

Recent editorials from North Carolina newspapers:
June 30
The News and Observer of Raleigh on state House Speaker Tim Moore killing a proposal to address school safety issues following the Parkland, Florida, school shooting:
After the Parkland, Fla., school shooting in February but before this year's N.C. legislative session, House Speaker Tim Moore said he wanted to address school safety issues but only those measures that could have bipartisan support.
But Moore killed a proposal similar to one included in a Florida measure that 75 percent of Florida's GOP legislators supported. That bill was signed in March by Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, and similar measures have been supported elsewhere by Republicans.
The North Carolina version could have won bipartisan support and could have made our state safer. That it wasn't passed — or even debated — in the 2018 legislative session that ended Friday is squarely Moore's responsibility and burden.
The measure is a red flag law, also known as gun violence restraining orders, extreme risk protection orders or risk warrants. Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, a former district court judge, introduced a red flag bill in May.
Under her proposal, family members or law enforcement officers who know of someone behaving in a threatening manner with access to a firearm could petition a district court judge for a restraining order. If granted, the judge would order law enforcement to remove any weapons, then schedule a hearing within 10 days to give the person a chance to discuss whether to bar the person from having firearms for a year.
Indiana, with Republicans controlling both chambers, was among the first states to pass a red flag law in 2005. Prior to this year, four other states had passed similar laws.
After the Parkland shooting, lawmakers in at least 25 states proposed red flag bills. Six states, including Florida, have passed a red flag measure this year. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., supports risk warrants, and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who owns an AR-15, has sponsored a federal red flag bill.
David French, writing in the National Review, said conservatives should support red flag laws. They make us all safer, he wrote, while empowering the individual and protecting liberty.
After a mass shooting, Connecticut in 1999 was the first state to pass a red flag law. A research team led by Duke psychiatry professor Jeffrey Swanson found the law also has prevented suicides; the researchers recently estimated that for every 10 to 20 risk warrants issued, one suicide was prevented. Polling shows red flag laws are supported by about two out of three gun owners and three out of four non-gun-owners.
In short, a law providing for risk warrants is the kind of measure that pragmatic, solutions-seeking politicians of both parties ought to support. Instead, Speaker Moore sent a red flag bill — introduced by a Democrat — to committee to die without even a hearing. He did that even as Republicans have said the key to preventing mass gun violence is to focus on the mental health of the shooter.
Especially galling is that while N.C. legislators didn't debate risk orders, they did find time to debate six constitutional amendments, most of which are far less important.
Is conferring a constitutional right to hunt and fish more important than keeping our children safe in schools? Is lowering the maximum permissible state income tax rate more important than keeping a gun away from an unstable, dangerous person? Is stripping the governor of power more important than taking a constructive, bipartisan step toward preventing a mass shooting in North Carolina?
Only in Tim Moore and Phil Berger's warped, hyper-partisan, excessively political, power-greedy world of misplaced priorities.
July 1
The Fayetteville Observer on the Supreme Court leaving an opportunity open for a future decision that could ban extreme gerrymandering:
The U.S. Supreme Court sent a gerrymandering message to North Carolina last week, reaffirming that the General Assembly went too far in drawing some districts. It upheld, again, a lower court that redrew four North Carolina legislative districts — including one involving Cumberland County — because of racial gerrymandering. The court didn't consider North Carolina lawmakers' arguments that the districts were drawn without consideration for race.
Even after a term in which the nation's highest court ducked a decision on whether extreme political gerrymandering is unconstitutional — another case that came from North Carolina, for good reason — there's no question that the court is gradually moving against outrageous gerrymandering in all its many forms. That is a welcome turn of events from a court that has long refused to get involved in those issues, holding that redistricting is an inherently political process.
The trouble is, those rulings stem from a time when electoral maps were essentially drawn by hand, driven by seat-of-the-pants political calculations and broad generalities about where people from the major parties live. For at least the past decade, those decisions have been made with increasingly sophisticated computer mapping programs. Redistricting experts often joke that if a husband is a Republican and his wife is a Democrat, they can draw a district line down the middle of their bed if that will give one party an advantage.
That's why we were pleased when earlier last month, the Supreme Court returned a North Carolina redistricting decision to a lower court, seeking more information. The top court's justices pointedly didn't toss the case out, instead leaving the door open to a future decision that could ban extreme political gerrymandering. North Carolina is a national poster child for that practice.
A three-judge federal panel had ruled that the state's latest congressional maps, which were heavily rigged to benefit Republicans, violated the First Amendment rights of some North Carolina voters because they limited free speech and association based on their political beliefs. The judges also said the districts violated some voters' 14th Amendment rights by treating them unequally.
The Supreme Court didn't reject those assertions, but ruled that the lower federal court needs to hear arguments again to better establish whether anyone was actually harmed by the congressional maps. That shouldn't be difficult. The statistical breakdown of this state's voter registrations, compared to the political makeup of the General Assembly and North Carolina's congressional delegation, offers plentiful evidence of harm. In a state that often produces close statewide votes for Democrat vs. Republican races, the districts are rigged for Republicans. Democrat is still the state's largest voter registration, followed by unaffiliated and then Republican. Yet Republicans have a firm grip on 10 of the state's 13 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and a veto-proof majority in both houses of the General Assembly.
What's more, our legislative redistricting chiefs have publicly boasted about their ability to turn districts over to the GOP, just by the way they draw the lines. Nobody is trying to hide the political machinations that prevent this state's moderate and left-leaning voters from electing the candidates of their choice. If the system were fairly constructed, no party would own a "super majority" in the General Assembly and our lawmakers would be forced to debate the issues and come to compromises that would benefit all the state's residents.
The leaders of both parties have, at times in the past, endorsed the creation of a nonpartisan, independent redistricting commission. But they only buy into the idea when they're the minority party. Time for that to change. The state would be wise to read the handwriting on the Supreme Court wall and get ahead of what seems an inevitable decision that strikes down North Carolina's extreme political gerrymandering.
June 28
News & Record of Greensboro on the $15 minimum hourly wage state employees will be paid:
On Sunday, when the recently passed state budget kicks into a new fiscal year, many employees across state government will get a nice boost to their paychecks: Their hourly wage will be elevated to $15, with the N.C. Highway Patrol getting a little more.
Legislators added this adjustment last month in their now-infamous, closed-door, one-party, no-discussion, take-it-or-leave-it adjusted biennial spending plan of nearly $24 billion. That budget passed along party lines and was vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper, who had other budget priorities. As has become de rigueur in Raleigh, the Republican supermajority vetoed his veto.
Estimates are that this wage change will affect some 8,000 employees, or about 12 percent of the state's workforce. North Carolina is the first state in the union to reach $15 an hour. New York has passed a measure to do so, too, but that will be implemented in the next few years.
Adjusting the pay scale for government employees to a livable wage is an appropriate and noble act. But why have legislators consistently opposed this for the workforce in general? What's good for the goose isn't good for the gander?
North Carolina matches the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour, one of 17 states at that level. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics there were, as of Jan. 1, about 52,000 North Carolinians who made less than that, largely because of the scale allowed for restaurant servers who earn tips.
And apparently that's the way legislators believe the system should remain — that free-market decisions should manifest the wage structure.
"The state of North Carolina is the employer, and we are voluntarily raising the salaries," state Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth) told BH Media's Richard Craver. "Private employers have the option of doing the same."
But the General Assembly not only has avoided raising the minimum wage — at least some legislators cited pressure on the agricultural industry, where increased minimums could affect food prices — but has in fact legislated against that concept.
Controversial House Bill 2, which became known by its specifications for public restrooms, included a clause that forbade local ordinances that regulate or impose "any requirement upon an employer pertaining to compensation of employees, such as the wage levels or employees, hours of labor, payment of earned wages, benefits, leave or well-being of minors in the workforce."
That included contracts let by governments, which sometimes required specific wage levels.
So now the General Assembly has passed a law that will allow the state to have a favorable position in competing for employees in a very tight labor market. There are statutes that prevent the state from competing with private industry.
But who would want to challenge such an appropriate concept simply to underscore that conflict?
"People are going to draw their own conclusions," Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger (R-Eden) told WRAL last month. "I would just say that what we are trying to do is manage the resources of the state of North Carolina in a prudent manner. Sometimes what that means is you need to pay your people more. Sometimes it just makes sense."
Yes, we agree. Raising the minimum wage makes sense for all workers in North Carolina.
