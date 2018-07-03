South Carolina editorial roundup

Recent editorials from South Carolina newspapers:
July 2
The Post and Courier of Charleston on fundraising in the restoration effort for a state-protected island bird sanctuary:
Next to more sand what Crab Bank really needs is money. And thanks to a long-term commitment from the State Ports Authority (SPA), the fundraising effort to rebuild the bird sanctuary is taking flight.
The SPA has committed to a $10,000 donation to help restore Crab Bank, then $10,000 a year for the next nine years to support a wider coastal bird conservation effort. That's the kind of seed money that will draw in other big donors and aid in the public outreach to raise at least $1.25 million needed by December to grow Crab Bank to nearly 30 acres of high ground suitable for nesting by pelicans and more than a dozen other waterbirds.
"Crab Bank, if renourished, can produce hundreds of thousands of young birds over the next 50 years," said wildlife biologist Felicia Sanders of the Department of Natural Resources, which owns and oversees the state-protected bird sanctuary.
The rest of the SPA money will go to S.C. Coastal Bird Conservation, a coalition that is establishing a permanent fund to support South Carolina's other protected seabird habitats such as Bird Key Stono and Deveaux Bank. The initial goal is raise $2 million to ensure Crab Bank is restored and to support ongoing efforts. Donations are being accepted via www.sccoastalbirds.org.
The South Carolina coast is a crucial nesting spot. About 40 percent of all East Coast pelicans nest here in the spring. A third of oystercatchers from the East and Gulf coasts nest here in the winter.
Crab Bank, in the heart of Charleston Harbor near the mouth to Shem Creek, has dwindled to less than an acre and is now washed over at high tide. But if all goes as planned, the miniature archipelago will be renourished with dredge material next year as part of the port's channel deepening project.
And the pelicans, black skimmers, terns, gulls, oystercatchers, cormorants and plovers will return for their nesting seasons. So will the Coastal Conservation League's popular "Pelicam" that provides a live view of the goings on.
In years past, up to 5,000 birds have nested at Crab Bank annually. Restoring the islet, which is just out of reach to predators but close enough to paddle to, will not only benefit the birds but the local eco-tourism economy. Yes, the renourishment could hasten the need to dredge the Shem Creek channel, but that shouldn't dampen Mount Pleasant's support for seeing the bird sanctuary restored. Dredging the channel is required about every decade anyway.
Crab Bank has been a feature of Charleston Harbor for a long, long time. It was first noted as a sandbar, but by the 1950s dredge spoil from Shem Creek accreted and it had grown into a little island. By the late 1970s, it had become a favorite nesting spot for a variety of coastal birds. Since 1986, it has been a state-protected sanctuary.
It's heartening to see the SPA recognize Crab Bank as one of the harbor's natural assets worth preserving. Now, it will be up to other institutional and corporate donors, as well as individuals, to sustain the fundraising effort. Make an investment in Crab Bank. Dividends will be payable over the next 50 years.
June 25
Aiken Standard on a state representative's effort to introduce distracted driving legislation and a similar law taking effect in Georgia:
State Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, made the right call in December of 2017 when he attempted to introduce his "DUI-E" bill into this year's legislative session.
The rest of the South Carolina didn't see it that way, and the bill never made it to vote during this session.
The bill, if one remembers, was known as "Driving Under the Influence of an Electronic Device," or "DUI-E" for short, and would prohibit drivers from holding a phone in either hand. Drivers also would not be allowed to read, send or write text-based communications.
If caught, violators would have faced a $100 fine on first offense and a $300 fine on subsequent offenses. In addition, two points would be added to the offender's driving record and violations would be reported to the driver's insurance company. Taylor was even willing to reduce the bill at one time and not put the points issue on the bill.
At least it would impact drivers more than it does now.
South Carolina does have a driving and texting ban, but it's so minor it shouldn't even be mentioned.
If caught and proven guilty - which, essentially, requires an admission of guilt from the driver - drivers face a $25 fine.
"It's just a watered-down bill," Taylor said. "It was a worthless bill, but it was at least a start."
For the driver in Aiken County, the current law is basically meaningless.
Any driver can keep one hand on the wheel and one hand with their phone - its quite the juggling act - but anyone can see the driver next to them doing it every day. However, if someone drives into Augusta, they will see a different act ...
The "Hands-free Georgia Act" takes effect July 1, and like Taylor's bill will hit hard if a driver is so much as holding a phone - even at a stop light.
Under the bill, holding a phone at all while driving is prohibited; even when stopped for a traffic signal or stop sign.
The use of cellphones will be allowed only when making emergency calls to report a traffic crash, criminal activity, fire, medical emergency or hazardous road conditions. Drivers will also be allowed to text if they are using technology that converts voice to text messages.
The first offense for drivers will be a $50 ticket and one point on your driving record.
This penalty isn't as severe as the bill Representative Taylor introduced, but it will hurt.
Funny, but Georgia moved their bill through after Taylor presented his plan.
Georgia passed it, and it's done. South Carolina ...
"We are slow," Taylor said. "If Georgia is the 16th state to pass such a law, we could be the 17th state. But we will do what South Carolina does and be the 47th state."
There is no doubt Taylor wants to get the bill passed ... and quickly. He is absolutely correct.
Of course, the obvious intention is to keep driver's attention where it should be, on the road.
According to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV.org) in the United States: 26 percent of all car crashes in 2014 involved cellphone use; at least 9 people are killed every day because of a distracted driver; more than 1,000 people are injured every day due to a distracted driver; in 2015, 42 percent of teens say they have texted while driving - and texting and driving is the leading cause of death in teens.
The list of distracted statistics gets longer every day.
Having a cellphone is a convenience, but it is also a bad habit. Introducing stiffer penalties can help drivers break that habit.
Georgia is driving in the right direction, South Carolina needs to as well.
July 1
The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg on a gas tax increase funding road and bridge improvements:
South Carolina drivers and travelers in the state have been paying 2 cents a gallon more at the pump for gasoline for a year now. The hike was the first of five that will see the tax increase by 2 cents a year on July 1 through 2022. The money raised is funding road and bridge improvements in the state.
Just in time for some of the year's busiest driving days, the state's secretary of transportation wants people to know things are moving ahead a year after new money began flowing.
Christy Hall has announced SCDOT experienced a record-breaking year in the first 12 months of the agency's 10-Year Plan to Rebuild SC's Road. For the first time in the agency's history, the total amount of road and bridge work underway exceeded $3 billion.
A key component of the 10-year plan is a dramatic increase in the paving program across the state. In year one, SCDOT has awarded contracts totaling 2,200 miles, which is more than a doubling of the paving program, Hall said. The 10-year plan calls for essentially another doubling of the paving program as the gas tax increase is fully phased in.
On June 21, the SCDOT Commission added to the first-year success by approving a $417 million paving program that represents approximately 600 miles of additional ranked paving projects for year two, which begins today.
SCDOT has also met targets in the Bridge Replacement Program in year one.
The agency is responsible for 8,431 bridges in the state system. Hall said the majority of bridges (92 percent) are in good structural health. The 10-Year Plan is targeting the remaining 8 percent, with priority going to major-highway bridges that have weight limits or are classified as structurally deficient.
To accomplish the goal, SCDOT has doubled the funding allocated to bridge replacements, Hall said. The 10-year goal is to replace 465 bridges in the restricted or deficient categories.
At the end of year one, 51 bridge projects are under construction. The plan for year two is to have another 41 bridge replacements under construction.
Another important aspect of the DOT plan is the Rural Road Safety Improvement Project using $50 million a year for the state's deadliest stretches of highway. The target is to make customized safety improvements on 100 miles per year for 10 years. In year one, SCDOT says it exceeded the goal by 87 miles.
The safety improvements planned for these corridors include wider, paved shoulders, wider and brighter pavement markings, rumble stripes along edge lines and center lines, brighter roadway signs, reflective sign post panels, beveled driveway culverts, wider clear zones and additional guardrails.
"Our roads and bridges have been neglected for three decades due to a shortfall in funding. Our 10-Year Plan is the guide we will use to recover and restore the state's highway system to good levels," Hall said.
As the gas tax goes up another 2 cents, the work will continue with improvements becoming more visible in more and more areas of the state.
As much as many motorists might argue even more of the money needs to go to resurfacing, it must not be forgotten the ultimate objective is highway safety. South Carolina leads the nation in per-capita road fatalities, with nearly 30 percent of the fatal and serious injury crashes occurring on 5 percent of rural roads. Deficient bridges and the most dangerous rural roads are priorities for improvements.
