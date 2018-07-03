Ethiopia's new prime minister meets with humanoid robot

In this photo of Monday July 2, 2018, Getnet Assefa, the Founder and CEO of iCog Labs is photographed with humanoid robot Sophia at the Ethiopian National Museum in Addis Ababa. The robot, made in Hong Kong by Hanson Robotics, is fitted with software in part developed by Ethiopians and has been programmed to speak the country's official language, Amharic, in addition to English. Elias Meseret AP Photo