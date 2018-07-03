Here is a sampling of Alaska editorials:
June 30, 2018
Ketchikan Daily News: Influence
Ketchikan is a small community with big influence.
This past week Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, effective July 31 — only four weeks from Tuesday. It's short notice.
It's also only four months until the Nov. 6 congressional election in the middle of Donald Trump's first term as president. He expects to seek a second.
Immediately following Kennedy's announcement, the hype started — analysis, speculation, strategy and predictions in regard to who Trump might nominate, when the nomination might be confirmed and the likelihood of it occurring before the election, the potential effect on the U.S. Supreme Court depending on the political leaning of the nominee, and how any number of special interests might influence the outcome of filling the Kennedy seat on the bench.
It was quickly pointed out that with the close split between Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate, two particular members of the body — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — will be key to approving any nominee.
Both senators will be adamant about doing what they believe is best for the nation, the court, their families and, as always, their constituents.
They will be lobbied heavily by national interests and President Trump, not to mention their Senate colleagues.
But, in the case of Murkowski, she has made it a priority to listen to Alaskans.
Alaskans with opinions on immigration, guns, health care, global warming, the federal deficit and the economy will seek the senator's attention. Other issues likely will be addressed, too.
Murkowski has made it her practice to visit Ketchikan at least a couple of times each year. One can be anticipated in the next few months during the nomination process and before the election. In the past, she's been here in early August, which might come to pass once again despite the shorter summer break scheduled for the Senate.
If Ketchikan ever wanted to influence the nation's future, the time is now. It is likely that the special interest groups and vocal minorities will be out in force to make their cases with Murkowski. And it is critical that the silent majority do the same; that it doesn't allow volume to be the determining factor in the impression Murkowski receives from constituents.
Murkowski, who was born in Ketchikan, will be under extreme pressure when it comes to filling the Kennedy seat. This community, and the communities in the surrounding area, will ease that pressure by speaking to the senator on the issues — any of which might be on the Supreme Court's docket one day.
She needs to know what Ketchikan — what Alaskans — think is best for the future of the highest court.
___
July 2, 2018
Alaska Journal of Commerce: The pointless pander by Walker-Mallott on Pebble
Gov. Bill Walker and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott are serious about seeking reelection, but it appears they are abandoning any attempt to win the support of the resource development industry.
How successful their effort will be remains to be seen, but after splitting off GOP votes from former Gov. Sean Parnell in 2014 the new strategy is apparently to siphon votes from Democrat challenger and former Sen. Mark Begich.
Running to the left in 2018 after appealing to Lisa Murkowski moderates as a nonthreatening alternative to Parnell in 2014 is the only explanation for the letter signed by Walker and Mallott submitted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on June 29.
At the end of the scoping period in preparation for the environmental impact statement process for the proposed Pebble mine, Walker and Mallott asked the Corps to suspend the entire effort.
To be sure, Walker and Mallott declared their opposition to Pebble in 2014, which is not a controversial position to take in Alaska. But members of the resource industry who were willing to overlook that position quickly found out that was the only position he was forthcoming about.
Walker pledged to keep the current process for the Alaska LNG Project on track; instead he immediately began to undermine it to wrest state control from the producers.
After endorsing its repeal, Walker pledged to support the results of the referendum that August that upheld the current oil production tax known as SB 21; instead he introduced a series of oil tax hikes and over two years he vetoed $630 million in payments owed to small oil and gas exploration companies that deepened the state recession and wrecked the state's credibility with investors.
He also picked a fight over the Prudhoe Bay plan of development — a typically routine annual filing that defines expected drilling and production estimates — by trying to extract detailed information about natural gas sales and marketing from the three owners of the field.
Walker and Mallott clearly don't believe they'll be able to fool the industry twice, so they are following Begich's lead.
Begich gave his position on Pebble to Laine Welch of Fish Radio published June 13 in which he said that the first thing he would do as governor would be to inform the Corps that state lands or right-of-way access would not be granted and that the state would not participate in the effort. That would "finally put an end to this project," Begich said.
Walker and Mallott wrote in their letter that they will continue to "champion" resource development such as drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge or building the gas pipeline, however, "the (Pebble Limited Partnership) has yet to demonstrate to us or the Alaska public that they have proposed a feasible and realistic project. Without, at minimum a preliminary economic assessment, but preferably a pre-feasibility study, the Corps will be unable to take a hard look at all reasonable alternatives in the draft EIS."
Don't look now, but the exact arguments they make against Pebble can easily be applied to ANWR and Walker's dream of the gasline.
There is as yet no economic assessment to justify drilling in ANWR, currently in the EIS process, and opponents make the same case that there is no economic rationale for the effort.
Demonstrating a "feasible and realistic project" is also a hurdle the Alaska LNG Project, also in the EIS process, is far from clearing.
The short-circuiting of the permit process to stop projects is the favored strategy of Alaska's many opponents to responsible development.
Advocating the Corps take just such a step against Pebble reveals the claim to be resource champions as a truly hollow one and betrays their request as the pointless pander that it is.
MORE
Comments