Excerpts from recent editorials in newspapers in Illinois

July 1, 2018
Belleville News-Democrat
Illinois horse racing wants you to bet on the past so it has a future
So what sucker would gamble on a horse race that already ran? The Illinois Racing Board bets that you would.
The board unanimously backed historical horse racing, which is a video gaming system based on a database of about 60,000 past races. All the identifying information is stripped out so you can't just look up the race results, but they do give the Daily Racing Form stats that would allow you to better pick the winner.
Or at least you could.
In reality, most folks in the five states where it currently is legal skip the video of the race and go right to the results. They also have a "handi helper" feature that does the picking for you.
Sounds a whole lot like a slot machine, where there's no skill involved in predicting the outcome and you have a simple game of chance. That's the objection of gambling opponents.
The racing board's lawyer is also troubled. He described the rules they want drafted as figuring out how to do something that can't legally be done.
But the desperate folks at Fairmount Park see it as part of their survival. They just cut their live racing season down to Labor Day, skipping most of September.
"This is legally supportable," said Fairmount attorney William Berry. "The Illinois Racing Board can declare this a pari-mutuel bet."
But then they need to get their rules past a committee of state lawmakers. Lawmakers for decades have refused to allow slots at the tracks.
Of all the Illinois forms of gambling, horse racing is the least popular and continues shrinking at the remaining three tracks. The horse tracks certainly have better potential to create real value in the economy, but they will continue to die unless they can figure out a way to draw new gamblers and the state stops adding new ways to gamble — more casinos and sports betting remain on the horizon.
Betting on old horse races just doesn't sound like it would draw many people. It does seem like an end run on Illinois' slot prohibitions.
__
June 30, 2018
Rockford Register Star
We mourn the industry family members we lost Thursday
Those of us who make our living with words don't have any that are sufficient enough to express our grief after five people were killed Thursday in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland.
Shock? Sadness? Horror? Nothing seems appropriate.
A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked the newspaper, killing four journalists and a staffer before police quickly stormed the building and arrested him.
We can picture ourselves in the place of reporter Phil Davis, who tweeted while the gunman was firing.
"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he wrote.
Or reporter Selene San Felice who ran after hearing shots but found a back door locked, then watched as a colleague was shot.
"I heard footsteps a couple of times ... I was breathing really loud and was trying not to, but I couldn't be quiet," she added.
Or the reporters and editors who diligently worked to get the paper out. For actors, the show must go on. For journalists, we must find a way to publish.
We didn't know the individuals killed, but we do know the work they did. Rob Hiaasen, 59, was assistant managing editor; Gerald Fischman, editorial page editor; features reporter Wendi Winters; reporter John McNamara, and sales assistant Rebecca Smith.
They were part of our industry family and we will mourn them as we would family.
Every day, honest and hardworking journalists all over the world gather the important news of the day and faithfully report it to the public. Journalists have the daily and weighty task of delivering all the information that people need to know.
Jimmy DeButts, community news editor of the Capital Gazette, tweeted, "There are no 40 hour weeks, no big paydays — just a passion for telling stories from our community."
Our work can be dangerous, but it's rare to be deadly in the U.S. Worldwide, however, the story is different. Last year, 74 journalists and media workers were killed around the globe, according to The News Media Alliance.
"It is a sober reminder of the human cost that free societies pay for the liberty they enjoy," the alliance said in a news release.
We're not perfect, we're well aware of that, but every day we do our best with the resources we have available.
Staffers at the Rockford Register Star and The Journal Standard of Freeport are signing a card to send to the Capital Gazette news team. We're also starting a collection to do something nice for them.
It's a small gesture, but words are imperfect to express how we feel.
__
June 27, 2018
The (Springfield) State Journal-Register
Ball in unions' court now to prove worth to workers
The only surprise in the Supreme Court's decision about whether state employees should have to pay fair share fees to the union that represents them is how long it took for the court to release its ruling.
No one is shocked that the court ruled 5-4 that the fair share practice is unconstitutional, with the majority saying it is a violation of workers' free speech promised in the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. The surprise was that it took the court until the last day of its summer session to release the widely expected ruling that kept interested parties on pins and needles most of June. And there are plenty of interested parties.
The case involved state employee Mark Janus, a Springfield resident who works as a child support specialist for the Department of Healthcare and Family Services. The job is a union position represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31. Like all state employees in a union job who are not a member of the union, he was required to pay 78 percent of full union dues as fair share fees. The money was used by AFSCME to cover costs in negotiating contracts on behalf of all workers in union jobs.
The fees could not be used for political activities by AFSCME but Janus argued that anything the union did was inherently political — which his legal team contended meant that, as a condition of his employment, he could be required to support activities that he may not endorse. AFSCME disagreed, saying that the fees only offset the costs of representing all union job employees — members or not — in contract negotiations and other labor issues.
Wednesday's ruling will bring immediate changes to Illinois as Gov. Bruce Rauner (who initiated the lawsuit challenging fair share fees before it was ruled he didn't have standing to bring the lawsuit) said the state will stop withholding fair share fees from non-union member paychecks. Some will stop paying because they truly believe it violates their First Amendment rights; others might do so for financial reasons.
We're not here to support or bemoan the court's ruling. It's now the law and it must be followed. But we're not convinced the ruling is going to be the disaster some prognosticators have predicted for union membership and the Democratic candidates that labor tends to support politically. Nor are we sure will it be the great victory for taxpayers claimed by Rauner and the conservative groups that pushed this case to the country's highest court.
This will only be a gut-punch to organized labor — and the causes they support — if unions allow it to be. Labor leaders should view it as an opportunity to prove their worth. If union workers believe their job is better — whether that be the pay they receive or conditions they work in — because of the union, then employees will stay or become a member. The union must prove at the bargaining table that it is worthy of such support.
And their voice can still resonate in politics if they can articulate how through their work they benefit not just their members, but all of the state's residents. The unfunded pension liability is at least $130 billion. That needs a solution that is fair to the employees who earned those benefits and the taxpayers who have to foot the bill. Leaders on that issue have been few and far between. The unions can support candidates who are serious about finding solutions or lead the way themselves.
