Ex-Sen. Begich faces angst in 3-way Alaska governor's race

In this June 28, 2018, photo, Democrat Mark Begich, a candidate for governor in Alaska and a former U.S. senator, speaks during a meet-and-greet event at a labor hall in Juneau, Alaska. Begich is seeking to ease concerns some have about his entry into the race, saying he would not be running if he did not think he could win. The race is shaping up to be a three-way, general election contest between Begich, independent Gov. Bill Walker and the eventual Republican nominee. Becky Bohrer AP Photo