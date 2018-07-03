How much all-seeing AI surveillance is too much?

In this April 23, 2018, photo, Ashley McManus, global marketing director of the Boston-based artificial intelligence firm, Affectiva, demonstrates facial recognition technology that is geared to help detect driver distraction, at their offices in Boston. Recent advances in AI-powered computer vision have spawned startups like Affectiva, accelerated the race for self-driving cars and powered the increasingly sophisticated photo-tagging features found on Facebook and Google. Elise Amendola AP Photo