Recent Missouri editorials

The Kansas City Star, July 1
Out of the gate, KCI delay and rising costs are red flags for the airport project
Edgemoor Infrastructure, the firm chosen to design and build a new, world-class terminal at Kansas City International Airport, recently said the cost for the project has gone up, and the finish date has slipped by almost a year.
Both announcements were expected. But they are important warnings signs for the region, the traveling public and for those charged with oversight of the massive project.
The higher price and construction delay suggest the need for much closer scrutiny of progress, or the lack of it, at KCI.
The project is now estimated to cost up to $1.4 billion, 40 percent higher than voters were told last November. Airport officials have blamed the increase largely on four extra gates added to the design.
But gates don't cost $100 million each. Cost inflation at the airport is also due to other design changes, costlier materials and construction delays. City Hall, Edgemoor, and the airlines must be much more transparent on cost challenges as the project moves forward.
Remember: The traveling public will pay that additional $400 million, one ticket at a time. Fliers deserve a full explanation of why their costs are going up.
The finish date is even more troubling. In November, voters were told to expect an opening in late 2021. Now the opening is unlikely to happen until late 2022. The delay will increase costs, while extending the inconvenience for fliers who will have to navigate a construction zone to use KCI for several additional months.
Edgemoor and airport officials have offered several dog-ate-my-homework explanations for the slipping schedule. Kansas Citians will accept those excuses just once. They should not countenance any further delays.
City Council members are quietly complaining about a lack of transparency from the company chosen for the airport project. They think Edgemoor should be much more open about its work and much more communicative with the public about progress at KCI.
We agree. Edgemoor must understand the singular importance of this project: Every eye in the region is watching. This isn't a $100,000 contract for curb repair. It's one of the biggest public works projects in city history. The company should be much more visible and proactive with city leadership, media, community groups and others.
There should be no more surprises.
Stalled labor negotiations are also a concern. We support Edgemoor's position that providing jobs to disadvantaged workers and businesses is more important than a 100 percent union workforce. But as one prominent business leader pointed out to us recently, Edgemoor does business with unions all the time. Why can't they make a deal?
One explanation for the construction delay is the city's misunderstanding of Federal Aviation Administration rules. The FAA wants the city to wait until environmental assessments are complete before contracts are let. The city didn't know that.
Mistakes are unavoidable on any big project, but this missed communication is a warning flag. It's possible, perhaps likely, that Aviation Director Pat Klein is facing challenges with which he is unfamiliar.
Klein works hard and has the city's interests at heart. But it's time for Kansas City to seek an aviation director familiar with the massive undertaking of building a new airport. It should begin a nationwide search for such a person now. There should be no shortage of candidates eager to apply.
We've argued before for a regional airport authority to oversee operations at the airport. It's a good idea, but one that can't be implemented quickly.
At the same time, the City Council is ill-equipped to give the airport project the attention it deserves. That isn't the fault of elected officials: They've got lots of things to worry about.
That's why Kansas City should create a civilian airport board, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the council. The oversight board could meet as often as necessary to review the terminal project, hold administrators responsible and communicate with the public and other stakeholders.
Kansas City has a parks board and a port authority but lacks an airport authority. This seems short-sighted with a $1.4 billion project underway.
Mayoral candidates should be asked their views on this idea. We think the best candidates will endorse it.
Voters made the right choice last November to renew their aging airport. It's now time for stakeholders to deliver what was promised: a world-class facility, on time and at a reasonable price.
____
St. Louis Post-Dispatch, July 1
Trump thrives among a group whose wages have flatlined
New statistics indicate that President Donald Trump's broadest base of support — the working class that keeps him from utterly cratering — is getting very little bang for the buck from the Trump economy. This despite a tax-cut package signed in December and sold as a way to spread prosperity to working families.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest real earnings report indicates that hourly wages for production and nonsupervisory workers — the 82 percent of the private sector workforce often called blue-collar workers — are down compared to a year ago. They're also down compared to January 2017.
How can this be with a populist hero in the White House? The latest Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll found white men without college degrees — people likely to be counted by the statistics bureau as production and nonsupervisory workers — approved of Trump's performance in office by a margin of 68 percent to 29 percent. The rest of the country disapproved by 60 percent to 38 percent.
Except for the fact that he promised better, the flatlined wages can't all be laid at Trump's feet. Real wages — that is, wage growth minus inflation — haven't moved significantly for decades. The real average hourly wage was $9.25 in 1982. In constant dollars, it's $9.24 today.
Compare that with the Dow Jones Industrial average, which stood at 1,046.54 at the end of 1982. It is over 26,400 today. Even adjusted for inflation, its valuation still has skyrocketed. In 1982, the average chief executive of a publicly traded company made 42 times more than the average worker. Today among Fortune 500 companies, that ratio is 347 to 1.
Shareholders and executives are scarfing up the gains that used to be spread more evenly among all workers. If this is how the world's leading capitalist economy divides up the money, something is seriously amiss, weighted to the plutocratic side of the scale.
Trump campaigned relentlessly as the champion of the forgotten worker, promising to bring back American mining and manufacturing jobs. And indeed, jobs in both the manufacturing and mining sectors have posted solid gains this year.
But despite 3.8 percent unemployment, wage growth for production and nonsupervisory workers remains stuck in neutral. Corporate tax cuts were a giant stimulus package that fueled a rocketing stock market. Some companies passed out one-time bonuses to workers, but very few raised wages and salaries.
If that Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll is to believed, Trump's base among white working-class males is sticking with him. They clearly have reasons other than pocketbook issues, though a trade war that costs jobs should change a few minds. But it's the wage numbers creating an opening for Democrats this fall. Sooner or later, money talks.
____
Springfield News-Leader, June 29
It certainly doesn't feel like Springfield is the eighth worst city in the country.
If you've got a decent job, it's an affordable place to live. The parks are abundant and beautiful. We have a surprising variety of opportunities to enjoy fine arts. Restaurants and breweries keep popping up and making the food and beverage scene more interesting.
But the website 24/7 Wall Street, whose hits include "Springfield is the 13th most dangerous city in the country" and "Missouri is the 31st best state to do business," seems to like picking on us. Its latest list says Springfield is the eighth worst city to live in.
A lot of people who enjoy Springfield are likely to take offense at that.
In 24/7 Wall Street's brief section about our fair city, they note that the violent crime rate here is more than triple the U.S. rate and that we have a rather large percentage of people living in poverty.
That brings up two issues we've been trying to improve and that we must keep working on - domestic violence and poverty.
Local law enforcement and nonprofits have teamed up in recent years to address domestic violence, including by establishing a "family justice center," to better help those folks who aren't safe at home.
Local organizations are studying mental health issues and organizations like Burrell Behavioral Health are growing with the hopes of getting help to people who need it.
Ozarks Technical Community College is expanding to get more folks out of the low-paying service industry into good-paying jobs in health, manufacturing and other fields.
The City of Springfield's Zone Blitz program has tried to identify issues that affect people primarily in the northwest part of town, where poverty is greater. Programs have started in those neighborhoods with an eye on pulling folks out of poverty.
Even for those of us who recognize Springfield's challenges, it surely doesn't seem like a bad place to live. In fact, we love living and working in this community.
It probably feels like the good lists, like one recently that named Springfield one of 20 cool cities to check out, are more representative of what we truly are.
Here's the truth — some things make Springfield great, and some things make it challenging for folks. We don't need lists to tell us that.
It seems like every week there's a new list with Springfield on it. There will surely be more. Those lists exist because we read them and share them — they're not designed to give us any meaningful insight about our community.
So it's time to break our habit of paying attention to these lists - good and bad. Smile when you see a good one, remember the work that needs to be done when you see a bad one, but leave it at that.
We should enjoy the things that are good about Springfield, know the challenges we face, and strive to always be improving, regardless of how anyone else ranks us.
Comments