Group drops effort to repeal tax hikes for Oklahoma teachers

FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Brooke McGowan, left, and Ronda Vuillemont-Smith, right, of Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite!, talk with the media after they attempted to file a veto referendum petition which would negate the recent new taxes passed to fund a teacher pay raise in Oklahoma City. The group said Monday, July 2, 2018, they are abandoning their effort to roll back tax increases. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo