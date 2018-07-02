Oregon Marine Board seeks higher boat fees

The Oregon State Marine Board plans to ask the Legislature to increase registration fees paid by motorized boaters.
The Mail Tribune reports that the Marine Board expects to ask the Legislature in 2019 for a two-year budget of about $33 million. The agency is funded by registrations, title fees and marine fuel taxes paid by motorized boaters. It receives no state general fund or Oregon Lottery dollars.
If approved by the 2019 Legislature, powerboat registration fees would rise from the current $4.50 per foot to $5.95 per foot.
When the current motorized boat fees went into place in 2016, the Marine Board had hoped it would maintain service levels for six years. However, Oregon has experienced a 10 percent decline in motorboat registrations and lower fuel-tax revenue.
