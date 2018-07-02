South Carolina utility sues to block nuclear rate reduction

South Carolina Electric & Gas is asking a federal court to stop state regulators from cutting its rates.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. sued Friday, ahead of a Monday afternoon meeting by state regulators to cut SCE&G's rates by 15 percent because of its failed nuclear project.
The lawsuit accuses South Carolina lawmakers of passing an unconstitutional law to force SCE&G to pay for the failed nuclear project in Fairfield County.
State lawmakers last week ordered the Public Service Commission to reduce SCE&G's rates until regulators decide by the end of the year who should pay for the abandoned project.
SCE&G and the state-owned utility Santee Cooper had spent more than $9 billion when they abandoned the project last July 31.
