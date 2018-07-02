Oldest US nuke plant, near Jersey shore, closing Sept. 17

FILE - This July 12, 1972 file photo shows the Oyster Creek nuclear power plant in Lacey Township, N.J. Federal regulators say America’s oldest nuclear power plant will shut down Sept. 17, 2018, and plans to have its reactor fuel placed into dry storage within about six years. But the Oyster Creek plant, which opened in 1969, will remain in Lacey Township, New Jersey, until nearly the end of this century. (AP Photo, File)