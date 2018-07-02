US factories register faster-than-expected growth in June

FILE- In this Thursday, June 28, 2018, file photo senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing steel at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works facility in Granite City, Ill. On Monday, July 2, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of manufacturing activity for June. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo