Officials: San Francisco is 1st major US city with $15 wage

File - In this Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, workers march through the international terminal during a protest for a $15 minimum wage at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. The minimum wage in San Francisco increases to $15 an hour July 1, 2018, under a ballot measure approved by voters in 2014. San Francisco is the first major city in California to hit the magic $15 mark, but it won't be the last. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo