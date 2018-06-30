West Virginia county to get new voting machines

A West Virginia county is getting new voting machines that officials say will speed up the voting process and provide better security.
The Herald-Dispatch reports the Cabell County Commission approved the new machines Thursday. The machines and their installation will cost around $1.4 million. The approved proposal says the county plans to pay around $285,000 annually for the next five years to pay off the purchase.
Commissioners expressed concern, however, over where they'll get the funds. They say grant money will hopefully covers at least half the costs, but won't know how much funding they'll receive until August. County Clerk Phyllis Smith says the purchase was necessary as many of the roughly 16-year-old machines don't work properly.
The new machines are expected to arrive in August.
