Distracted driving, other laws set to take effect Sunday

Several new laws will go into effect in Georgia on Sunday, which marks the beginning of a new fiscal year for the state budget.
Among them is a highly publicized measure that will make it illegal to hold or operate a cellphone by hand while driving.
But dozens of other bills and resolutions passed by the state legislature during the 2018 session will also take effect.
The state's medical marijuana program will be expanded to cover patients with post-traumatic stress disorder as well as intractable pain.
A law that prohibits credit reporting agencies from charging for a security freeze and another that allows local officials to limit the use of fireworks through noise ordinances are also set to go into effect Sunday.
Comments