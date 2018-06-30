Louisiana sales tax rate changes Sunday, part of budget deal

Louisiana consumers will pay slightly less for purchases starting Sunday, when the state sales tax rate drops with the start of the latest budget year.
The sales tax had been slated to decrease from 5 percent to 4 percent. But lawmakers renewed 0.45 percent of the expiring tax to avert steep cuts to college campuses and government-financed programs.
With that legislative action, the sales tax rate is shrinking to 4.45 percent instead.
Renewal of part of the tax drew heated disagreement over three special sessions before lawmakers brokered the final deal a week ago, as the budget year neared.
Conservative Republicans called the deal a tax hike, while Gov. John Bel Edwards called it a tax cut.
The sales tax change is Louisiana's highest-profile new law taking effect in July.
