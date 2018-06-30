New laws set to go into effect in Virginia

Hundreds of new Virginia laws will be going into effect Sunday.
The biggest item to come out of the General Assembly this year was a bipartisan agreement to expand Medicaid eligibility to about 400,000 low-income adults. That agreement is part of a state budget that begins July 1, but state officials said they don't expect to begin enrolling newly eligible adults into the publicly funded healthcare program until next year.
Other notable new laws include raising the felony threshold for shoplifting from $200 to $500; allowing school boards to increase time kids spend in recess; loosening restrictions on dogs visiting wineries and breweries; and legalizing slot-like machines at horse tracks and other locations.
Comments