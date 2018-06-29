Republicans propose using sales tax money for new tax cuts

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks in Madison, Wis. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to collect online sales taxes could yield billions of dollars for state and local governments _ if they decide to keep it. Rather than spend the windfall on schools, prisons or other government services, some Republican governors and lawmakers are proposing to give it away in the form of additional tax cuts to residents. Walker, running for a re-election this year, has suggested the extra revenue from online sales taxes could be used to expand tax breaks for senior citizens or families with children. Scott Bauer, File AP Photo