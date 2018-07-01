Audit on Gov. Burgum air travel might spark policy changes

HOLD FOR STORY - FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his state of the state address in Minot.N.D. A state audit this week has concluded that North Dakota's governor, lieutenant governor, office staff and first lady used state airplanes for in-state trips with questionable purposes and for out-of-state trips where cheaper commercial flights were available. The governor's office defends its use of state planes. The Minot Daily News via AP, File Kim Fundingsland