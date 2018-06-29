Federal plan for lakes-separating embankment draws criticism

The Army Corps of Engineers has a preferred plan to protect the 2-mile embankment in central North Dakota that separates Lake Sakakawea and Lake Audubon, but some state officials aren't happy with it.
The Corps proposes to draw down Audubon in drought years to prevent pressure that could lead to a failure of the embankment that supports U.S. Highway 83.
The need for a plan arises from a discovery several years ago that relief wells installed in the embankment to offset pressure when the two lakes are at different levels aren't working properly.
Garrison Diversion Conservancy District General Manager Duane DeKrey and others think the federal agency is shirking responsibility for fixing the root of the problem, and that the Corps plan will hurt irrigation. They're asking the state's congressional delegation for help.
Comments