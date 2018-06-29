Still no deal on a New Jersey budget as shutdown looms

Activists chant slogans while picketing outside of the New Jersey Statehouse as lawmakers gather ahead of the budget deadline, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. Senate President Stephen Sweeney came out Friday from talks at the governor's Trenton office and said only that discussions were continuing. He says talks will resume later in the day. The biggest disagreement has been over how to pay for a nearly $37 billion state budget. A balanced budget must be in place by midnight Saturday. Julio Cortez AP Photo