Corruption charges filed against ex-New Mexico tax secretary

The former head of New Mexico's Taxation and Revenue Department has been charged with embezzlement and multiple corruption and ethics violations in her role as Cabinet secretary.
State district court documents show that Demesia Padilla was charged Thursday with embezzlement of more than $20,000 and five counts of violating ethical principles of public service. The charges include computer access with intent to defraud.
James Hallinan, a spokesman for Attorney General Hector Balderas, says the office cannot comment on pending criminal matter beyond publicly filed documents.
State prosecutors raided tax agency offices in 2016 to investigate allegations that Padilla gave preferential treatment to a former client of her family accounting business. Padilla resigned shortly thereafter.
Unnamed taxation department employees told investigators they were instructed by Padilla to stop a business audit.
