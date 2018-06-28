Fed gives OK to 32 of 35 biggest US banks to raise dividends

FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo, Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, left, and Vice Chair Randal Quarles listen during an open meeting in Washington. The Federal Reserve has given the OK to 32 of the 35 biggest banks in the U.S. to raise their dividends and buy back shares, judging their financial foundations sturdy enough to withstand a major economic downturn. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo