Court nixes challenge to rare California bullet stamping law

FILE - In this June 28, 2014 file photo, a bullet casing flies from the rifle as Derrick Campbell fires downrange at targets during the second annual Freedom Shoot at Pawnee Sportsmen Center near Briggsdale, Colo. The California Supreme Court will decide whether state laws can be challenged in court on the grounds that complying with them is impossible in a lawsuit over a California law that requires new models of semi-automatic handguns to stamp identifying information on bullet casings. The Greeley Tribune via AP, file Joshua Poison