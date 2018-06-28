NY program aims to help inmates re-enter society

A western New York county has a new pilot program to help former inmates more successfully re-enter society.
WHEC says the Monroe County program provides government-issued ID cards that remove barriers to getting health services, applying for jobs and traveling.
Jail Captain John Kennedy says that in the past, inmates kept their jail photo IDs. He says those carry a stigma associated with "the worst day of their life."
No taxpayer dollars are involved.
The IDs are funded with jail commissary purchases.
That money pays motor vehicles staffers. They work after hours so no resources are taken from their department's regular operations.
County Clerk Adam Bello says the goal is to lift people out of the criminal justice system and poverty.
Comments