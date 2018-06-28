AP Explains: Iran reopens uranium plant in its latest gamble

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, an Iranian technician works at the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan, Iran, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran. Iran says it restarted the production facility in Isfahan, a "major" uranium facility involved in its nuclear program, but still pledges to follow the terms of its atomic deal now threatened by President Donald Trump pulling America from the accord. Vahid Salemi, File AP Photo