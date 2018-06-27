Lawyers: Case against 2 in murder of N. Korean scion feeble

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, center, is escorted by police as she arrives for court hearing at Shah Alam High Court, Malaysia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Lawyers for two Southeast Asian women accused of poisoning Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un began their closing arguments Wednesday in a high-profile trial that could send the women to the gallows. Voon Chong AP Photo