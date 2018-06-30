Venomous passion: Snake hunters head to the hills

In a Saturday, June 16, 2018 photo, Glen Ellsworth III brings out a timber rattlesnake he found while hunting for snakes in rural Columbia County, Pa. Ellsworth and his son were looking for rattlesnakes and other types of snakes to enter in the annual Noxen Rattlesnake Roundup. This rattlesnake was shorter than 42 inches, too short to keep according to state game laws, so it was released. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP Tim Tai