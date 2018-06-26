Wisconsin's Harley-loving governor put in bind with Trump

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2013 file photo, Gov. Scott Walker laughs before riding in the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary Parade in Milwaukee, Wis. The Republican governor faces revved up criticism of the Milwaukee-based company from President Donald Trump. The president on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, tweeted that if Harley goes through with its plans to move some production overseas, "it will be the beginning of the end." (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Mike De Sisti, via AP, File)