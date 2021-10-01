State: $443M in pandemic rental help paid for households

More than $443 million in emergency rental assistance has been paid on behalf of 49,100 state households through the Illinois Rental Payment Program, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office.

The program was launched in May 2021. It provides up to $25,000 in emergency rental assistance to cover up to 12 months of past due rent and up to three months of future rent payments for tenants suffering a financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Payments are made directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant, but only if the landlord does not pursue eviction.

“Having a roof over your head is the foundation of a thriving life, and Illinois is fiercely combatting the pandemic’s destabilizing effects on that foundation by keeping our residents on their feet,” Pritzker said Friday in a release.