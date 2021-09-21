Lenient Johnson County district sees high COVID-19 rates

The only school district in Johnson County that doesn't require masks for all students is reporting a higher COVID-19 infection rate among students than other districts in the county, health officials said.

The Johnson County health department sent a letter to the Spring Hill district on Friday encouraging the school to review its COVID-19 policies.

All other districts in the county require masks at all grade levels. Spring Hill, in southern Johnson County, required masks only for younger students but also allowed parents to sign exemption forms without a doctor's signature, The Kansas City Star reported.

Health department data shows that Johnson County schools are averaging a COVID-19 incidence rate of about 3 cases per 1,000 students since Aug. 15.

Spring Hill's rate was more than 15 per 1,000 students this month, according to the data.

District spokesman Christopher Villarreal said that data reported through the school nurse showed an incidence rate of 15.47 per 1,000 students for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4.

Spring Hill’s COVID dashboard shows a drop to eight cases last week, for a rate of 2.17 per 1,000, Villarreal said, but that number could be updated.

The district currently has no plans to change its COVID rules, Villarreal said.