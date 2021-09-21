Psychologist indicted for $100,000 in false Medicaid claims

A northeast Georgia psychologist has been indicted for allegedly billing Medicaid for almost $100,000 in false claims.

The Times of Gainesville reports that Dr. Guy Jordan was indicted last week on charges of Medicaid fraud and false statements.

According to the indictment, the Gainesville resident conducted behavioral health assessments for children referred by pediatricians and the criminal justice system.

Defense attorney Graham McKinnon said Jordan is cooperating with investigators. While not speaking specifically to the allegations, McKinnon said his client has long provided quality psychological services. Jordan is free on $30,000 bail. The charges carry a maximum of 15 years in prison if Jordan is convicted.

Attorney General Chris Carr's office is prosecuting the case.

Prosecutors say Jordan “routinely and consistently" billed for weekly therapy sessions, creating falsified backdated records, when he performed only one assessment. They say Jordan collected hundreds of overpayments between January 2016 and August 2019, totaling $99,398.62.

“These assessments were done for the purpose of providing a diagnosis in order to assist parents, teachers and courts in support of a troubled child in school and in the court system,” the indictment states. “These one-time visits, lasting several hours, constituted the one and only contact with the child by Guy Jordan and his associates."