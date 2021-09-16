Georgia jobless rate falls to 3.5% in August, payrolls stall

Georgia's jobless rate fell for the 16th straight month in August, although employer payroll growth stalled.

The state's unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% from 3.7% in July. The state's jobless rate was 7% in August 2020.

The number of unemployed Georgians fell to about 182,000 in August, as more people entered the labor force and more people found jobs.

Employer payrolls — the top labor market measure for many economists — fell slightly from July to 4.56 million. That's still 200,000 above payroll levels last year.

The state's labor market remains below its pre-pandemic peak, with payrolls still 2% lower than before the coronavirus started spreading.

Nonfarm payroll employment grew by 235,000 nationwide in August. The nationwide jobless rate fell to 5.2% from 5.4% in July.

The Georgia Department of Labor released the job figures Thursday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.

The number of Georgia workers filing for new unemployment benefits fell to about 6,000 in the week of Sept. 11, the lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic.

The overall number of people collecting regular state unemployment was about 67,000 in the week ended Sept. 4. That's also the lowest level since before the pandemic began, but more than twice as high as pre-pandemic periods.