Editorial Roundup: Missouri

Editorial: Missourians who need expanded Medicaid coverage still have to wait far too long

Medicaid remains unexpanded in Missouri, nine months after voters ordered lawmakers to provide the service, and one month after the state Supreme Court affirmed that order.

The continuing delay is a failure of leadership that starts with Gov. Mike Parson and trickles all through the state bureaucracy. It ensures weeks of continued suffering for the working poor, who can’t get the coverage they need and are owed.

Missouri must do more to get them a Medicaid insurance card.

It isn’t clear why it’s taking so long. In early August, in a video provided to state employees (and later to The Star Editorial Board), Missouri Family Services Director Kim Evans said training and computer changes would delay Medicaid verification until Oct. 1.

“We need to be ready with all of our training, our policy, everything that we need for Oct. 1,” she said. “While people can start applying now, the applications will sit there until we have the eligibility piece in, which will be Oct. 1.”

Why will they “sit there?”

Her statement reflects the fine print on the application website operated by the Missouri Department of Social Services. “If you are applying for the new adult expansion coverage, applications will not be processed until after Oct. 1, 2021,” it says.

There are indications the state will make Medicaid benefits retroactive to a client’s application date — after the application is verified and approved. “We will take their coverage back … based on their application date,” Evans says in the video.

That echoes an Aug. 11 statement from Parson’s office. It said potential Medicaid clients “may be reimbursed” for health expenses incurred between the application date and verification.

But that will be small comfort to the hundreds of thousands of Missourians waiting for full access to expanded Medicaid. Who would incur thousands of dollars in health expenses hoping those costs “may” be repaid at a later date? Especially by Missouri, which continues to resist providing the health care the law requires?

Who would risk a denial of coverage, and huge hospital bills later? No one.

And what health care providers — hospitals, clinics, doctors’ offices — would accept patients who have applied for Medicaid, but who have not been verified and fully enrolled? Not many.

The outcome seems clear: Medicaid will not be fully expanded in Missouri until early October.

“They’re basically telling these folks to wait,” said Chuck Hatfield, the attorney for the plaintiffs who sued to force Missouri to honor Medicaid expansion.

We still encourage Missourians who believe they are eligible for expanded Medicaid coverage to begin the application process, if they have not already. There is preliminary work the state can do so the final verification can take place close to Oct. 1.

But we would also encourage plain speaking from Gov. Parson and his administration. The state needs an explicit promise from Parson that benefits will be paid retroactive to a client’s application date once the application is verified. Doctors and hospitals should take that promise at face value.

Then the governor could urge state employees to move as quickly as possible to finish the verification process. He might also explain to the state why it has taken so long for training and software improvements to be initiated, or why Missouri seems so unprepared to take these Medicaid applications.

“What were they doing?” Hatfield asked.

This is not a dispute over some trivial matter. It involves poor people who are sick and want the health insurance to which they are entitled. It involves a state government far too willing to ignore the law and the suffering from hundreds of thousands of people.

They’ve already had to wait too long.

Editorial: Schmitt’s litigious pandering shouldn’t be rewarded with a Senate seat

Eric Schmitt is at it again. Missouri’s lawsuit-happy Republican attorney general — who has sued China over the pandemic, sued schools over mask mandates, and sued to overturn the 2020 presidential election — is now suing the Biden administration over its attempts to address climate change. This ongoing abuse of litigation to stoke the hard-right base for his U.S. Senate run should tell voters everything they need to know about Schmitt’s fitness for that office. Or this one.

As the state’s top lawyer, the attorney general’s primary duty is to represent the Missouri government in court, and more broadly to represent the legal interests of Missouri citizens. Of course, attorneys general of both parties, here and in other states, routinely push beyond their formal job description to weigh in on political controversies. This isn’t always a bad thing, as long as they observe the line between serious litigating and ideological pandering. Schmitt lands on the wrong side of that line a lot.

Last year, he sought national headlines and instead became a national punchline for his lawsuit against China’s Communist Party over that nation’s handling of the coronavirus. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Missourians and, the complaint asserted, “the rest of the world.” China may well have much to answer for regarding the pandemic, but no serious person thinks it will be answering to Schmitt’s office in Jefferson City.

Just in case anyone were to mistake that lawsuit as an indication that Schmitt takes the pandemic seriously, he has also sued St. Louis County to thwart its mask mandate. And on Tuesday, Schmitt sued again, this time to prevent Missouri school districts from enforcing mask mandates for kids — this even as Missouri coronavirus infections have spiked because the more aggressive delta variant is attacking younger people in record numbers.

It’s difficult to imagine a more cynical and potentially dangerous stunt by Schmitt, unless it was his participation in the suit with other red-state attorneys general seeking to overturn last year’s presidential election.

Having already used his elective office to attack public health and democracy itself, it perhaps was only a matter of time before Schmitt went after the world’s climate. On Wednesday, he made Missouri the lead plaintiff in a multistate suit over the Biden administration’s plans to revamp how the federal government calculates the cost of greenhouse gases. The new guidelines won’t even be completed until next year. But of course Schmitt has a GOP Senate primary to think about, so he’ll need the headlines well before that.

Hesitant as we are to give him one of those headlines, Schmitt’s craven politicization of litigation has become such a recurring theme that it’s important to call attention to it. Missouri needs a leader in the Senate, not someone who follows his base, summons in hand, down every rabbit hole.

Editorial: State developing remote work rules is a positive step

The state’s new effort to define remote work rules for state employees is a welcome step in the right direction.

When the pandemic started, many state employees started working from home. On May 17 of this year, Gov. Mike Parson ordered state employees to return to work in person.

We argued in this forum at the time that it wasn’t offering much flexibility at a time when flexibility might be in the best interest of both state government and its workforce.

The state’s push to have standardized guidelines for remote work seems to signal that, at least in some situations, it’s beneficial for employees to work from home.

Some agencies have already submitted their “distributive work” plans, as they are called, to the governor’s office for review.

As we recently reported, distributive work refers to employees working outside a department’s usual office setting, including temporary or permanent work from home.

The Office of Administration said about one in five state employees has been infected with COVID-19. So it makes sense from a health standpoint to consider employees that would be suited to work at home.

These days, it’s technologically possible for many people to work from home.

For employers such as the state, it’s just a matter of identifying these employees/positions, determining guidelines and ensure productivity and performance objectives remain high.

A move to more at-home workers could save the state potentially millions of dollars in office space, while possibly giving its employees some flexibility in hours that would let them handle child-care and other issues.

That, in turn, could make the state a more appealing place to work, drawing more applicants for positions.

Major companies such as Facebook and Twitter have signaled that they are moving to more of a remote workforce.

Not all state positions, of course, are suitable for remote work. But the state is wise to implement a plan to determine guidelines for the positions/employees suitable for working from home.

