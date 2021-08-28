State guidelines call for fans at Chiefs game to quarantine

The Kansas City Chiefs had a big crowd Friday for their preseason game win over Minnesota, and unvaccinated Kansas residents who were part of the crowd should quarantine.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas' travel rules aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 advise anyone unvaccinated attending mass gatherings to spend seven days in quarantine if they get a negative test result, and 10 days if no test is taken.

Those who have been vaccinated are advised to quarantine if they become symptomatic after traveling.

The game marked the first time Arrowhead Stadium opened to a full crowd since the team raised a Super Bowl LIV banner. The Chiefs beat the Vikings 28-25 to finish 3-0 in the preseason.