Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Editorial: IHL should act to mandate vaccines

By Dispatch Editorial Board • August 20, 2021

When the subject of college competition emerges, we most often think of athletics. In a wide variety of sports, Mississippi’s eight state-supported universities compete robustly, often against each other.

But our universities compete with each other in another important way: They compete for students and go to great lengths to exploit every perceived advantage they may have.

There’s nothing wrong with healthy competition, of course, but there is nothing healthy about the form of competition that may emerge as the 2021-22 fall semester progresses.

The debate is fixed on whether or not our universities should require all students to be vaccinated for COVID-19, something more than 700 colleges and universities across the country have mandated, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Some universities lack the will to require that vaccination. Privately, they understandably believe requiring vaccinations would drive students to universities that don’t require vaccinations. Then there are those who say they lack the authority to require vaccinations. According to a news story by Mississippi Today, Mississippi State and Ole Miss maintain they cannot require COVID-19 vaccinations because they are not listed among the vaccines mandated by Mississippi’s Institutions of Higher Learning, which governs the state’s eight state-supported universities.

The IHL requires all students to have vaccines for Measles, Mumps and Rubella and other vaccines, depending on the field the students are enrolled in. The IHL has no requirement for COVID-19 vaccines, however. MSU and Ole Miss have interpreted that as meaning they are not allowed to require any vaccines not on the IHL’s list.

In an email response to Mississippi Today, IHL spokesman Caron Blanton said that’s not accurate.

IHL’s immunization policy “represents the minimum requirements that must be enforced by the universities,” Blanton wrote. “Additional requirements are not prohibited.”

In a rational time, you would assume that a COVID-19 vaccination mandate would be a selling point for a university rather than a liability. For students and their parents, such a vaccination policy should be welcomed as the Delta variant sweeps through the state, a form of COVID that data show is far more contagious and more likely to infect younger age groups.

But these are not rational times we live in. Sadly, universities apparently view unilateral vaccine requirements as a liability, even though the vaccine incentives some are offering signal they see the obvious value of widespread vaccination.

University presidents must understand the importance of requiring COVID vaccinations in the university environment where students are often subject to being in large gatherings. Data show that one person who has contracted the Delta variant can infect eight to nine others. In large gatherings such as are found on college campuses, that’s an outbreak waiting to happen.

It seems obvious now that the universities will not act independently in requiring vaccinations. A mandate from the IHL would affect all state universities equally and simultaneously, leveling the playing field.

These are the kinds of decisions the IHL was established to make. We urge the IHL Board to act immediately in making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all state-supported universities.

Greenwood Commonwealth. Aug. 20, 2021.

Editorial: Graceful Exit Doesn’t Work Out

Gov. Tate Reeves would not be the first manager to try to let a wayward employee leave gracefully and paint the departure in a less than truthful light.

It happens all the time in both the public and private sectors.

So, it would not be fair to go too hard on the Republican governor for the way he handled the pending separation with his chief economic development officer, John Rounsaville.

Rounsaville resigned following an internal investigation into allegations that he sexually harassed three subordinate female employees in the Mississippi Development Authority. The inappropriate behavior allegedly occurred on July 9 during an annual business conference at one of the Gulf Coast casinos.

Initially, Reeves’ office issued a brief but complimentary press release that Rounsaville was stepping down at the end of August to pursue another unspecified opportunity. As anyone knows who is used to these kinds of announcements, these are code words for “There is more to the story than I am telling you.”

When that more to the story came out a few days later, thanks to the digging of Mississippi Today, the terms of Rounsaville’s departure changed as well. Reeves announced through a spokesperson that Rounsaville would complete his state employment on administrative leave and would have no more dealings with the agency he ran for the past 15 months.

If Reeves erred, it was in waiting too long to act after an investigation into Rounsaville’s alleged misconduct deemed the accusations as credible. The governor should have put the agency head on administrative leave immediately at that point, while Rounsaville’s fate was being determined. Instead some two weeks passed before there was any official indication that the problem was being addressed.

Reeves has a habit of dragging his feet. He did it earlier this year on making appointments to two critical education boards. He has done it in dealing with this latest wave of COVID-19. He has done it on calling lawmakers into a special session to legalize medical marijuana and restore the state’s initiative process.

He too often lets matters get to a crisis stage before responding. That’s not a great trait in Mississippi’s chief executive.

Vicksburg Post. Aug. 21, 2021.

Editorial: Education on COVID-19 treatments should be as publicized as the vaccine

When Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a recent press conference, “You’re either going to get vaccinated or get COVID-19,” he wasn’t exaggerating.

As such, it is imperative that the public educates themselves about the treatments available for coronavirus — and the timeline by which these treatments are available. In the weekend paper, you’ll see that we reached out to local physician Dr. Dan Edney, Chief Medical Officer for the Mississippi State Department of Health.

In crafting this story, the goal was not to urge vaccinations, but instead to arm readers with knowledge that could potentially save their lives.

Mississippi currently sits at 51 percent of the eligible population being vaccinated for COVID-19. It’s safe to say that nearly everyone who wants the vaccine has received it, and there is seemingly little anyone can do to convince those who are hesitant that they should get the shot.

“We should be treating COVID like we treat the flu!” is a common refrain from those on social media. And perhaps, maybe by sheer necessity, those people have a point. Thanks to medical innovations over the last two years, several effective treatments for coronavirus have been implemented. For those who are unvaccinated, the data overwhelmingly shows there’s a greater risk of serious illness should one contract COVID-19.

However, if one knows the early signs and symptoms and takes a proactive stance for their health and wellbeing, they can avoid serious illness. Monoclonal antibody infusions, for example, are most effective early on after you’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19. And, they’re up to 80 percent effective when it comes to helping people avoid hospitalizations.

Studies have shown that much-politicized Hydroxychloroquine is not an effective preventative drug or treatment for COVID-19, but Remdesivir is available and is shown to consistently help. Ivermectin (which some people are buying at feed stores in a move that is puzzling and ill-informed) is also not proven to be an effective drug to treat COVID-19 even though it’s been used in some cases.

Anyone, regardless of vaccination status, is eligible to receive treatment for COVID-19. That’s important to note, as it seems breakthrough cases are popping up at an alarming rate.

It’s understandable that, as more guidelines and information is released about coronavirus, confusion will ensue. We’ve all reached the point of frustration.

That’s why it is important to speak with your doctor regarding the best treatment options should you contract COVID-19, know the warning signs of the illness and take a proactive stance when it comes to your health. It could mean the difference between two weeks recovering at home, and two months on a ventilator.

