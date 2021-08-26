Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Greensboro News & Record. Aug. 19, 2021.

Editorial: Snake ayes? Raleigh mulls rules after cobra escapes

Imagine that one of your neighbors informs you, that, oh, by the way, a venomous pet snake of his has gone missing and you might want to keep an eye out.

But not to worry, he adds. The 74 other snakes in his collection — including pythons, vipers, rattlesnakes and a green mamba — are present and accounted for ... last time he looked.

This is pretty much what happened in Raleigh in late June.

Twenty-one-year-old Christopher Gifford lost a zebra cobra that eventually was caught in somebody else’s yard.

But not before causing palpitations among neighbors who didn’t know what might be lurking in their hedges and rose bushes.

Making matters worse, Gifford reported the AWOL reptile to police in June, but it had been missing since November.

This means the snake, which was caught three days after Gifford told authorities, had been on the lam for more than seven months.

Gifford was charged with 40 misdemeanors, all of which were dropped except one on Aug. 6 as part of a plea deal. He received probation and was ordered to pay the cost to taxpayers of finding and capturing the snake, which totaled slightly more than $13,000.

He also agreed to give up his snake collection, which was valued at $35,000.

And he said he was sorry.

A neighbor who was present in the courtroom during sentencing shook her head after Gifford had squirmed free of more serious consequences.

“I think he got off very lightly,” she said.

Just so you know, a zebra cobra is no run-of-the-mill venomous snake. Native to the deserts of southern Africa, it spits its venom, very accurately, up to a range of nine feet. Its toxins can cause blindness, paralysis and massive hemorrhaging.

The AWOL reptile in Raleigh sparked a panic and generated national publicity for Gifford, as if he needed any.

Video footage of his extensive menagerie of fanged slitherers had earned him 460,000 followers on TikTok long before news of the Great Escape had broken.

Of course, the fugitive snake story raises many questions:

Why would someone collect 75 snakes?

Where were Gifford’s parents?

Did they ever consider for a moment that maybe their son owning a personal collection of deadly reptiles wasn’t such a good idea?

And isn’t there a law against it?

We can only guess the answers to the first three questions. As for the fourth, no. There isn’t a statewide law against owning venomous snakes in North Carolina. Ours is, in fact, one of only six states nationwide that neither bans private ownership of venomous snakes nor requires a permit to do so.

State law does spell out specific rules and regulations for owning snakes. But that’s it.

It’s part of a familiar pattern. For some reason North Carolina has traditionally been a soft touch when it comes both to legislating against animal cruelty and banning ownership of exotic (read: dangerous) animals.

Freedom? Liberty? (We’re hearing that a lot these days.)

People have been maimed and killed, still most state lawmakers have kept a safe distance from the issue. North Carolina is one of only four states that have no statewide laws on private ownership of exotic animals, from lions to tigers to boa constrictors. Such regulations are left to each county.

Fortunately, an ordinance in Guilford County decrees that “any exotic animal deemed to be a dangerous wild animal ... shall not be permitted” with the exception of zoos and other authorized facilities. This includes wolves, panthers, alligators, crocodiles … and venomous snakes.

As for Raleigh, the City Council is discussing an ordinance that would tighten animal restrictions there. But so far they haven’t voted on a new law proposed by city staff.

One point of disagreement over the proposed ordinance is that it bans the feeding of feral cats.

There has been similar scratching and clawing in recent years over the same issue in Greensboro. Take it from us: It’s not a discussion for the meek.

One Raleigh resident who does favor feeding felines in the wild threatens to defy the law if the new ordinance passes as it is currently written.

She’s the mayor, Mary-Ann Baldwin, who regularly gives food to a feral cat in her neighborhood.

“I tell you what,” Baldwin said earlier this week, “I would still feed that feral cat and let you fine me — so there.”

For now the draft ordinance has been sent to committee for further study.

Which means the next time you’re in the capital city, better watch your step.

Charlotte Observer. Aug. 18, 2021.

Editorial: Masks alone won’t stop COVID from spreading. It’s time for NC to meet the moment

As the delta variant fuels a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout North Carolina, mask mandates are returning in many parts of the state. Following counties like Orange and Durham, the City of Raleigh reinstated a mask mandate for indoor public spaces last week. A mask mandate for Charlotte and the unincorporated parts of Mecklenburg County goes into effect 5 p.m. Wednesday.

These mandates are a step in the right direction. But the step doesn’t quite meet the moment, and it lacks the assertiveness we need from local governments right now. COVID continues to surge in North Carolina, and as kids head back to school and temperatures turn colder, it’s likely that it will continue to worsen.

City and county officials, however, don’t seem to have a clear plan to ensure that everyone masks up. Instead, they’ll rely primarily on voluntary compliance and expect individual businesses to enforce the mandate among customers. That’s a politically sensible move — few people want police patrolling for mask scofflaws — but it also places an undue burden on businesses and their employees. Cities and counties need to be ready to support businesses by enforcing consequences with civil or criminal penalties such as trespassing for noncompliance.

Enforced or not, mask mandates can work to some degree because they help signal the seriousness of the situation. They helped slow the spread in 2020, but the delta variant is far more infectious, and masks may no longer be the best tool beyond vaccines that we have to fight the virus.

Some U.S. cities, including New York City and New Orleans, have taken a new step by requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining, entertainment and fitness. City inspectors will monitor regularly for compliance. Hefty fines or misdemeanor charges will be imposed on those who don’t follow orders. Businesses and institutions, too, are stepping up and being aggressive about vaccine mandates. A significant number of hospitals and other health care providers will require the vaccine for all employees. Many entertainment venues, including PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, will require proof of vaccination or a negative test result for performers, fans and employees beginning this fall. And just this week, the Las Vegas Raiders announced they will require fans to provide proof of vaccination at home games, the first such policy in the NFL.

We’d like to see more of this, especially among school districts and public universities — most N.C. school districts currently don’t even require employees to be vaccinated. But so far, there hasn’t been any discussion about implementing a similar requirement in Charlotte, county officials said at a tense press conference Monday.

“If we need to get to that point, we’ll certainly consider it. We’re going to try a mask mandate to see if we can get our numbers under control,” county manager Dena Diorio said.

Masks are an important part of slowing the spread, but a mandate may not be enough. Things are getting worse, not better, and vaccination rates remain far below the level that’s needed to get the virus under control.

At the very least, vaccine requirements for entry need to be part of the discussion — not only in Mecklenburg County, but in cities and counties across North Carolina. Full FDA approval of the vaccine is likely to come in a matter of weeks. That could be a game changer, giving businesses and public bodies the support they need to require vaccinations. Public officials need to start thinking about next steps, keeping in mind that vaccinations might be the only way we can truly move forward.

Businesses, including hospitals, are already beginning to realize this. It’s time for local governments to consider stepping up and meeting the moment — before the moment gets worse.

Winston-Salem Journal. Aug. 24, 2021.

Editorial: A little good news

With turmoil in the world and in our country, the news can seem grim, especially as it’s all tinted by the deadly pandemic that is flaring in North Carolina — though not as badly as in Florida, Texas and Louisiana. COVID-19 seems in some cases to be exacerbated by those who should be fighting it, which is a discouraging realization. It’s still fueled, unfortunately, by misinformation and political obstinance that keeps us from working together to defeat it once and for all.

But there’s still reason to smile; still reason to rise in the morning; there are, in short, still good things happening in our neighborhoods and in our lives. Aside from the simple pleasures we may enjoy as individuals — a cup of coffee, reading the paper or an encouraging poem, watching the squirrels at the bird feeder, spending time with companions — people are still working to contribute to social and civic life in our communities.

A luncheon last Thursday at the Millennium Center celebrated this year’s 7 Over Seventy honorees: James Blackburn, Brenda Diggs, Brenda Evans, Lucy Paynter, Dr. Frank James, the Rev. Samuel Stevenson and N.C. Rep. Evelyn Terry. These are people who have made their presence known through their inspirational leadership or acts of generosity, for their caring nature and for their contributions to public life. Our community is richer for their presence.

We join others who have congratulated this year’s honorees. They deserve the recognition, and we’re pleased to know that hundreds if not thousands more community leaders are also working for our benefit.

This was the sixth year for the program, cosponsored by the Journal and Senior Services. Anyone can nominate a recipient; opportunities to nominate next year’s honorees will be made available early next year.

COVID has had a disturbingly negative impact on commerce, here as elsewhere — and so have other factors. So it was good to see an economic win for our area last week.

Forsyth County has sealed a financial incentives deal that will bring Nature’s Value, a vitamins and dietary supplements manufacturing operation, from New York to Whitaker Park, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported. With its relocation, Nature’s Value plans to bring 263 jobs to the county that pay an average of more than $46,000 a year. Nature’s Value also plans to invest $21.8 million in building and machinery equipment.

The county commissioners approved incentives of up to $327,450 to assist in the company’s relocation. Winston-Salem and the state are also providing incentives.

The jobs are expected to be created by the end of 2022, Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said.

The deal is likely to be beneficial to all involved — and it provides new life for the former Reynolds Tobacco facility, which was donated in 2017 by Reynolds American Inc., another of many gifts that have contributed to our city’s revitalization.

As we write, we’re in the middle of the Winston-Salem Open, the grand tennis tournament held annually at the Wake Forest Tennis Center adjacent to Truist Field. Now in its 10th year — it was canceled last year as the virus’ impact on our community grew — the Winston-Salem Open is a major event that brings prestige to our city, along with some of the best tennis in the world.

Its outdoor location makes it one of the safer activities in which a crowd can participate.

There’s more ahead, including the Shepherd’s Center 34th annual Used Book Sale, Sept. 2-4, one of the biggest book sales in the state, and the 16th annual Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors, Sept. 23-26.

As we were going to press, we learned that the FDA has fully approved of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. We know that some hesitated to take the vaccine because it hadn’t been fully approved; now they can do so with confidence, knowing that the Pfizer vaccine meets the gold standard for safety.

Our lives have been sharply affected by the pandemic, but the virus has also provided opportunities to show that working together, we can rise to the occasion. It’s possible to contribute to and participate in civic and social life, especially for those who have been vaccinated and are willing to take precautions to keep themselves and others safe. It’s not only possible; it’s essential.

